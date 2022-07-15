Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on scientific women

8. Hertha Ayrton formed the mathematical club at Cambridge but when she passed out in 1880 she only got a certificate because, at that time, the University did not award full degrees to women. She went on to have multiple patents in engineering and was petitioned to present a paper before the oldest national scientific institution in the world, but was not allowed because of her sex. Later, she was the first woman to be nominated to the same, at a time when women could not be elected. Which institution was this, that now celebrates her career?