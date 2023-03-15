Why It Matters | Do you feel a small shock when you touch a metallic surface?

March 15, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST

What are the facts? There have been stray reports from different parts of India of commuters experiencing a small electric shock when they touch metallic surfaces in public. People have also reported feeling such shocks when handling certain materials and fabrics, like nylon and polyester, plastic, and wool.

What is the context?

Static shocks are technically called electrostatic discharges.

The ‘shock’ is the product of the transfer of electrons from one material to another, because they have different electrical permittivity.

Imagine the electrons to be people crowding at a door. If a material’s permittivity is low, it means the door won’t open and let people in.

A material with higher permittivity is like the door being wide open. When the electrons encounter such a material, they jump across.

Why does it matter?