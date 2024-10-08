ADVERTISEMENT

Why don’t ants get hurt when they fall down?
Premium

Published - October 08, 2024 02:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Representative image of an ant. | Photo Credit: David Higgins/Unsplash

Q: Ants don’t get hurt when they fall. Why?

ADVERTISEMENT

A: The fall of a body is controlled mainly by the gravitational attraction of the earth.

The strength of the gravitational force depends on the mass of the falling object. A heavier object is thus ‘attracted’ more than a lighter object.

ADVERTISEMENT

This attractive force is opposed by an upward thrust, or resistance, that is offered by air on the falling body.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The strength of the resistance depends among other things on the surface area of the object. If the surface area is greater, so is the resistance.

When any object falls through the air, these two forces compete with each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the case of an ant, the force of gravity is almost completely balanced by the resistance offered by the air. Thus the ant is able to land safely.

In fact, if there is a wind blowing, the ants may just float away. But if a cluster of ants or a sufficiently large ant is forcibly hurled at the ground, they will get hurt.

This is how much we know from the laws and theories of physics about how ants fall through the air. Whether the ant actually gets hurt is another question entirely — and probably one that hasn’t been answered so far.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US