Why don’t ants get hurt when they fall down?

Q: Ants don’t get hurt when they fall. Why?

A: The fall of a body is controlled mainly by the gravitational attraction of the earth.

The strength of the gravitational force depends on the mass of the falling object. A heavier object is thus ‘attracted’ more than a lighter object.

This attractive force is opposed by an upward thrust, or resistance, that is offered by air on the falling body.

The strength of the resistance depends among other things on the surface area of the object. If the surface area is greater, so is the resistance.

When any object falls through the air, these two forces compete with each other.

In the case of an ant, the force of gravity is almost completely balanced by the resistance offered by the air. Thus the ant is able to land safely.

In fact, if there is a wind blowing, the ants may just float away. But if a cluster of ants or a sufficiently large ant is forcibly hurled at the ground, they will get hurt.

This is how much we know from the laws and theories of physics about how ants fall through the air. Whether the ant actually gets hurt is another question entirely — and probably one that hasn’t been answered so far.