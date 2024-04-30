Why do we shiver when it is cold?

April 30, 2024 04:03 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

A: Shivering (physical thermogenesis) occurs when the tension of the skeletal muscles rises beyond a critical level or when the body temperature falls below the critical level of 37.1 degrees C.

Shivering is actually an involuntary contraction of muscles to maintain body temperature during fever and in cool environments. It involves oscillating skeletal-muscle contractions that occur at 10-20 per second. The movement is at first irregular, then assumes quick involuntary movements during which small groups of muscles contract asynchronously. Due to the asynchronous movement, they do not move the parts associated with them in a coordinated manner.

The posterior hypothalamus region in the brain harbours the primary motor centre responsible for shivering. When the body temperature falls below 37.1 degrees C, the skin sends cold signals to the spinal cord. These are picked by the hypothalamus, which takes advantage of the fact that increased skeletal-muscle activity generates heat. Acting through descending pathways that terminate on the motor neurons controlling the body’s skeletal muscles, the hypothalamus gradually increases skeletal-muscle tone (constant level of tension within muscles).

Thus shivering begins throughout the body when the tension of the skeletal muscles rises beyond the critical level, producing heat and increasing the temperature of the body within a matter of seconds. Studies reveal that shivering may produce as much as 42.5 cal/hr, almost seven times greater than man’s normal resting metabolism at room temperature. In a resting person, most body heat is produced by the thoracic and abdominal organs due to ongoing metabolic activities.

Generally, shivering is seen only in birds and mammals.

