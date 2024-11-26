ADVERTISEMENT

Why do flags flutter in the wind?
Premium

Published - November 26, 2024 01:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Ripples of wind pass through the Indian tricolour flutters near Wagah village, Pakistan, July 24, 2018. | Photo Credit: Naveed Ahmed

A: The fluttering of flags is a dynamic phenomenon involving three forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first one is a constant pulling force due to the rope used to tie the flag to a pole.

The second force on the flag is due to gravity, which acts downwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third force is responsible for fluttering is the wind. This force is not constant, both in magnitude and direction. It can be greater or lesser than the other forces.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The interesting wavelike motion of a flag (made of cloth) results when the wind speed goes above and comes below (in other words, oscillates about) a critical value of the force equal to the flag’s weight.

As the force due to the wind speed exceeds the weight, the flag tends to fly, and when it is lower, the flag sags.

Thus the rapid changes in wind speed around the flag results in fluttering.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US