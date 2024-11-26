 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Why do flags flutter in the wind?
Premium

Published - November 26, 2024 01:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ripples of wind pass through the Indian tricolour flutters near Wagah village, Pakistan, July 24, 2018.

Ripples of wind pass through the Indian tricolour flutters near Wagah village, Pakistan, July 24, 2018. | Photo Credit: Naveed Ahmed

A: The fluttering of flags is a dynamic phenomenon involving three forces.

The first one is a constant pulling force due to the rope used to tie the flag to a pole.

The second force on the flag is due to gravity, which acts downwards.

The third force is responsible for fluttering is the wind. This force is not constant, both in magnitude and direction. It can be greater or lesser than the other forces.

The interesting wavelike motion of a flag (made of cloth) results when the wind speed goes above and comes below (in other words, oscillates about) a critical value of the force equal to the flag’s weight.

As the force due to the wind speed exceeds the weight, the flag tends to fly, and when it is lower, the flag sags.

Thus the rapid changes in wind speed around the flag results in fluttering.

Published - November 26, 2024 01:08 pm IST

Related Topics

Question Corner / physics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.