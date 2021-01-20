Watch | Why are platypuses so weird?

20 January 2021 15:18 IST

A video on platypuses, that belong to an ancient group of mammals called monotremes

Platypuses are often considered the world's oddest mammal. They have always confused scientists by exhibiting an array of bizarre characteristics. Australia’s duck-billed platypuses lay eggs though they are mammals. Unlike other mammals, they are toothless and have webbed feet.

Advertising

Advertising