Science for All | What is the MOXIE experiment?

Jacob Koshy September 07, 2022 12:32 IST

Jacob Koshy September 07, 2022 12:32 IST

The Hindu’s weekly Science for All newsletter explains all things Science, without the jargon.

The Hindu’s weekly Science for All newsletter explains all things Science, without the jargon.

(This article forms a part of the Science for All newsletter that takes the jargon out of science and puts the fun in! Subscribe now!)

Technicians at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory lower the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE) instrument into the Perseverance rover. | Photo Credit: NASA



Our code of editorial values