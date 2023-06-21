Science for All | What is the chiral bose-liquid state? 

June 21, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated June 22, 2023 10:24 am IST

According to emerging research, the chiral bose-liquid state may be an entirely new state of matter. Usually matter is a solid, liquid or gas. But at temperatures approaching absolute zero, or the world within the atom, things are very different. In this “quantum” states of matter, matter behaves in ways quite different from the solid, liquid, gaseous states that we are used to. There are even what physicists called ‘frustrated quantum systems,’ where infinite possibilities result from the interaction of particles. We are familiar for instance with billiard balls knocking into each other and then reacting in a predictable pattern but in a frustrated system, a collision can cause billiard balls to levitate or zoom off at an impossible angle. Some scientists have engineered such a frustration machine: a bi-layer semiconducting device. The top layer is electron-rich, and these electrons can move freely. The bottom layer is filled with “holes,” or places that a roving electron can occupy. Then the two layers are brought extremely close together. The machine is then triggered to create a local imbalance resulting in electrons not having enough holes to fill and this kicks off the novel state called the chiral bose-liquid state.

In this state you can cause electrons to freeze into predictable patterns, make them resilient to changes in spin (a defining characteristic of subatomic particles) and even have electrons synchronise their movements. It is very difficult to create such states of matter but going ahead may be used to fashion novel digital encryption systems.

From the Science pages

Multiple spaceflights with shorter recovery time impact brain structure

Bhubaneswar, Cuttack experience cooler days, warmer nights

ADVERTISEMENT

Emerging monkeypox outbreaks in Asia-Pacific region

Flora and Fauna

Mexico says mass bird deaths likely caused by El Niño’s hotter waters

Is it ethical to change animals’ behaviour to protect them?

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Niño, thanks to local currents, study finds

In Cyprus no-man’s land, owls come to the rescue of farmers

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.