GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

What is sonoluminescence?
Premium

Published - August 25, 2024 01:37 pm IST

Arkatapa Basu
Long-exposure photograph of sonoluminescence. Each bright blue point (when viewed in high resolution) is a bubble undergoing sonoluminescence.

Long-exposure photograph of sonoluminescence. Each bright blue point (when viewed in high resolution) is a bubble undergoing sonoluminescence. | Photo Credit: Brian Pollack (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The human eye is adept at picking out the smallest glimmer of light in shadowed spaces and the faintest star in the heavens (but light pollution has made this very hard). Mysterious flashes of light have always piqued our interest — and this is perhaps where sonoluminescence was born.

When two German engineers were studying sonar — the use of sound to navigate, like bats — in 1934, they stumbled upon a strange phenomenon: when a small bubble trapped in a liquid is hit by powerful sound waves, it seems to produce a flash of light.

The cause turned out to be straightforward, if also fascinating: the alternating high- and low-pressure phases of sound waves caused the bubble to expand and collapse rapidly. During the collapse, the bubble compressed so intensely that the temperature inside soared to several thousand kelvin. The extreme temperature caused gases within the bubble to ionise and release light energy in about a trillionth of a second.

We don’t know how exactly this light is produced — yet. The world has more mysteries than we like to admit.

Sonoluminescence isn’t restricted to labs. Pistol shrimp (family Alpheidae) possess a specialised claw that it can snap shut with incredible speed. The result is a jet of water moving so fast that it creates a low-pressure bubble in the water. And when this bubble collapses, it generates a loud sound, intense heat, and, if you’re lucky (or unlucky?) to be nearby, a fleeting flash of light…

Related Topics

physics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.