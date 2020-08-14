Watch | What is an immunity passport?

14 August 2020 13:29 IST

A video explainer on immunity passport, also known as risk-free certificate

Across the world, countries are considering the use of ‘immunity passports.’ These are handed out to those who have recovered from COVID-19 for the purpose of travel. Immunity passports are also known as ‘risk-free certificates.’ According to the World Health Organisation, use of such certificates could lead to the risk of continued transmission.

