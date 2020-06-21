Watch | What is an annular solar eclipse?

21 June 2020 16:20 IST

A video on the first solar eclipse of 2020

An annular solar eclipse occurred on June 21, 2020. This was the first solar eclipse of 2020. It was visible in parts of north India. The rest of the country, however, could observe a partial eclipse.



A solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves between the Sun and the Earth. There are three types of solar eclipses – total, partial and annular. In an annular solar eclipse, the Moon covers the Sun from the centre. This leaves the outer rim of the Sun perceptible.



The phenomenon is popularly known as the ‘ring of fire.'

