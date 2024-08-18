ADVERTISEMENT

What is a blue moon?
Premium

Published - August 18, 2024 01:36 pm IST

A second full moon in a single month is usually called a blue moon, but there are other ways in which the moon can be blue

Vasudevan Mukunth

A blue moon rises above the Apollo Temple in ancient Corinth, Greece, on August 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

The blue moon is a common example of an invented tradition — something someone has claimed is an old, time-honoured practice but which was in fact invented more recently. A second full moon in a single month is usually called a blue moon. But there are other ways in which the moon can be blue, such as literally.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, on April 5, 1815, Mt. Tambora in contemporary Indonesia produced the most powerful volcanic eruption in recorded history. The previous year, the Mayon volcano had erupted powerfully in the Philippines. The effects of these volcanoes combined with other climatic factors to lower the temperature of the earth by 0.4-0.7º C in 1816, producing what has since been called the ‘year without summer’. The dust and other small particles lingering in the air could have caused the moon to look blue, as indicated by a description in the poem ‘Alastor’, written by Percy Bysshe Shelley that fateful year.

Rare blue supermoon brightens the night sky this week in the closest full moon of the year

After the Krakatoa caldera exploded in 1883, the Royal Society in London recorded that the moon appeared blue, and the Sun a shade of green, in many parts of the world.

The use of ‘blue moon’ as a metaphor for a long period of time emerged in the early 1820s, and its use to describe the second full moon of a month came about in a farmers’ almanac published in the U.S. in 1937. August 2023 had such a blue moon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

astronomy / history

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US