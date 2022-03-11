  • A leftover piece of a spacecraft flying through space reportedly hit the surface of the moon last Friday, creating a new crater that may be around 65 feet wide.
  • The piece of space junk was earlier believed to be a SpaceX rocket, but was later said to be the third-stage booster of Chang'e 5-T1 – a lunar mission launched by the China National Space Administration in 2014.
  • This is the first recorded unintentional case of space junk hitting the moon.