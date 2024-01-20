GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

What did people on the west coast of Scandinavia eat 10,000 years ago?
Premium

January 20, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A new study (Scientific Reports) of the DNA in a chewing gum shows that people on the west coast of Scandinavia ate deer, trout and hazelnuts as part of their diet, some 10,000 years ago. It also shows that one of the individuals had severe problems with her teeth. Some 9,700 years ago, a group of people were camping on the west coast of Scandinavia, north of what is today Göteborg. They had been fishing, hunting and collecting resources for food. Chewed resin was found together with remains of stone tools in a context dated to 9,700 years ago. The stone material also indicated a Mesolithic chronology. According to the researchers, identifying the different species present in the kind of mix of DNA that was present in the Mesolithic chewing gum was challenging. “We had to apply several computational heavy analytical tools to single out the different species and organisms. All the tools we needed were not ready to be applied to ancient DNA; but much of our time was spent on adjusting them so that we could apply them,” Dr. Andrés Aravena from Istanbul University says in a release

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.