ADVERTISEMENT

What causes nausea?
Premium

Published - October 15, 2024 12:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

When we look down from a great height, abnormal visual signs are transmitted to the brain. | Photo Credit: Juan Carlos Ramirez

Q: What induces vomiting when we travel or look down from a height?

ADVERTISEMENT

A: Giddiness occurs when we lose our sense of balance. The sensations perceived by the eye, the inner ear, the skin, the muscles, and joints help the body to know whether it is stable.

Several unusual situations, such as travelling in a bus or looking down from a great height, overstimulate and confuse the part of the brain that controls balancing. This part is close to the part that induces vomiting.

ADVERTISEMENT

When we look down from a great height, abnormal visual signs are transmitted to the brain, without any corresponding information from other parts of the body.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Likewise, while looking out in a fixed direction while travelling in a bus, the eye sends rapidly changing visual signals to the brain. Such signals confuse the mechanism in the brain, leading to giddiness and vomiting.

– B. Kavitha, Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Question Corner

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US