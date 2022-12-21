  • Made out of gelatin, a gelbot is capable of moving without requiring an extra power source and is reportedly a significant advance in the world of ‘soft robotics,’ or robots that are fashioned out of organic and non-metallic materials.
  • The gelbots, which are still experimental, are created by 3D printing and researchers who’ve developed them say they could be used for moving on surfaces through the human body to deliver targeted medicines.
  • Scientists hope to train the gelbots to crawl in response to variations in human biomarkers and biochemicals and test other worm and marine organism-inspired shapes and forms that could be designed to incorporate cameras and sensors on their bodies.