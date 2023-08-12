Were seasonal climate patterns possible on early Mars?

August 12, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated August 13, 2023 12:36 am IST

New observations of mud cracks made by the Curiosity Rover show that high-frequency, wet-dry cycling occurred in early Martian surface environments, indicating that the red planet may have once seen seasonal weather patterns or even flash floods ( Nature ). These mud cracks reveal the transitional time when liquid water was less abundant but still active on the Martian surface, a release says. These features also point to the existence of wet-dry environments on Earth are extremely conducive to the development of organic molecules and potentially life. Taken as a whole, these results give us a clearer picture of Mars as a habitable world, Nina Lanza, principal investigator of the ChemCam instrument onboard the Curiosity rover says in a release. The researchers found a change in mud crack patterns, signifying a change in the way the surface would have dried. This indicates that water was still present on the surface of Mars episodically, meaning water could have been present for a time, evaporated, and repeated until polygons, or mud cracks, formed.