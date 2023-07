Watch | Who was Robert J. Oppenheimer?

July 29, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

The atomic bomb can destroy an entire city in seconds.

In the early 1940s, scientists were secretly working on a project to build a nuclear bomb that would end the second World War. Leading the team was Robert J. Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist.

Oppenheimer was a visionary, and a leader. But he was also human, with flaws and guilt.

This, is his story.

Also Read | Oppenheimer: Remembering the physics that first made him great