Watch | What is the Marburg virus?

July 22, 2022 19:19 IST

A video explaining the Marburg virus that was reported in Ghana

Ghana in Africa has officially confirmed two cases of the Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease, similar to Ebola

According to the World Health Organisation, the first case was a 26-year-old male who checked into a hospital on June 26th and died a day later. Another 51-year-old male who went to a hospital on June 28th died the same day.

There are no active cases in Ghana presently, but 90 contacts of the two dead patients are being monitored.

This is the first outbreak of the disease in Ghana.

What is the Marburg virus and what are the symptoms?