Science

Watch | What causes the northern lights?

The Hindu Net Desk 24 June 2021 23:34 IST
Updated: 24 June 2021 23:39 IST

A video explaining the reason behind the origin of the northern lights that occurs in the Earth's polar regions

The aurora borealis, or northern lights, that appear in high-altitude regions have been fascinating people for thousands of years. It is a true curiosity of the natural world and a major tourist attraction. But the reason behind the origin of the northern lights has been a mystery. What causes this very specific light phenomenon that occurs in the Earth's polar regions has been speculated but never proven, until now.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Videos Template Multimedia Science