Watch | The life of Homi J. Bhabha, the father of India’s nuclear programme

Watch | Who is Homi J. Bhabha?

A video on the life and career of physicist Homi J. Bhabha, the father of India’s nuclear programme

March 19, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

Richard Kujur

In the summer of 1945, the World War entered its sixth year. The death of Adolf Hilter in April ended the war in Europe.

But the Pacific war between Allied forces and Japan was already in its fourth year. Afraid that the war might stretch, the Allied forces planned to invade Japan.

But the American battle casualties have already been at an all-time monthly high. Since a land invasion might result in more casualties and a desperate attempt to stop the war, On August 6th 1945, the US dropped a nuclear bomb named Little Boy on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. 

For the first time, the world witnessed the destructive power of nuclear energy. But Japan refused to surrender. Three days later, another bomb, Fat Man, was dropped on Nagasaki.

Japan surrendered unconditionally.

6000 KM from the chaos in India, Homi J Bhabha, a physicist, was eagerly waiting for the war to end so he can return to Cambridge. In the coming years, he would change his mind and stay back and lay the foundation of the Indian Nuclear Program, marking the beginning of the Indian Nuclear Age.

This is the story of Homi J Bhabha, the father of India’s nuclear Program.

