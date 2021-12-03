Watch | How space debris pose risk to future exploration

Since the beginning of space exploration in 1957, rocket launches and explosions have caused an alarming amount of debris to surround the Earth. Not only does this junk pose a threat to existing space missions but also to future plans. Debris moving at a speed of about 28,000 kmph can cause grave damage to the hundreds of satellites, communication systems and manned-vehicles stationed in space and require millions of dollars and man power to rebuild.
In 2025, the European Space Agency plans to send a debris recovery vehicle that would extent its arms, pick up debris and effectively de-orbit them.