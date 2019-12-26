Watch: Solar eclipse 2019 live from Kerala

Parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are witnessing an annular solar eclipse, where the Sun appears as a ring (annulus) around the Moon. Solar eclipse is a natural phenomenon that occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth. This annular solar eclipse will also be visible from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam.

8: 29 am

Solar eclipse at 8.29 AM from cheruvathur | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

8: 15 am

The partial eclipse began at 8.04 a.m. when the moon 'touched' the sun’s edge. At 9.24 a.m. the annular phase will start and the full eclipse would be visible.

6: 30 am

The Kuttamath Government Higher Secondary School at Cheruvathur in Kasaragod district was selected by the district administration as it is one of the areas in the country where the eclipse is visible first

