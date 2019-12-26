Watch: Solar eclipse 2019 live from Kerala

People wear special glasses to view the solar eclipse at Cheruvathur, Kerala on December 26, 2019

People wear special glasses to view the solar eclipse at Cheruvathur, Kerala on December 26, 2019   | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

The Hindu's photographer H.S. Manjunath updates from Kuttamath Government Higher Secondary School at Cheruvathur in Kasaragod district in Kerala.

Parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are witnessing an annular solar eclipse, where the Sun appears as a ring (annulus) around the Moon. Solar eclipse is a natural phenomenon that occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth. This annular solar eclipse will also be visible from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam.

 

8: 29 am

 

Solar eclipse at 8.29 AM from cheruvathur

Solar eclipse at 8.29 AM from cheruvathur   | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

 

 

8: 15 am

 

The partial eclipse began at 8.04 a.m. when the moon 'touched' the sun’s edge. At 9.24 a.m. the annular phase will start and the full eclipse would be visible.

 

6: 30 am

 

The Kuttamath Government Higher Secondary School at Cheruvathur in Kasaragod district was selected by the district administration as it is one of the areas in the country where the eclipse is visible first

 

 

 

Watch:

 

 

 

From where can I watch the eclipse?

Click on your city to see which planetarium, school or museum has made viewing arrangements

Comments
