09 November 2021 14:18 IST

A video explainer on US pharma giants, Merck and Pfizer's anti-COVID pills

US pharma giants Merck and Pfizer have announced encouraging results for oral drugs Molnupiravir and Paxlovid that can be used to treat COVID-19 and prevent hospitalisation.

This is being considered as a major step forward in the fight against COVID-19.

