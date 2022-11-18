  1. EPaper
Watch | NASA launches Artemis I for the moon

A video on the launch of Artemis I

November 18, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

On November 16 at 1:47 am, NASA launched Artemis 1 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

It is going on a crewless journey around the moon and back.

It is the first flight of the combined Space Launch System rocket and the Orion capsule

The journey includes a 25-day Orion flight that would bring the capsule to within 97 km of the lunar surface.

Then, it would fly 64,400 km beyond the moon before it loops back to Earth.

The capsule is expected to land at sea on December 11.

With the Artemis programme, NASA hopes to return humans to the moon as early as 2025.

