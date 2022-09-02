Watch | Explained: What is Tomato Flu and how is it treated?

A video explaining the symptoms and treatment of the Tomato Flu

A video explaining the symptoms and treatment of the Tomato Flu

Since early May, India reported close to 100 cases of the Tomato Flu. And all of the cases were among kids under the age of nine.

The cause of the infection remains unknown and experts say if not controlled it can soon

spread in adults.

In August, The Lancet Medical Journal struck said that the virus is in an endemic state. This means that the virus has spread in a limited area but has been around for some time.

Three months earlier in May, Kerala reported the country’s first case of Tomato Flu. And since then it has spread to other parts of the country.

The infection is caused by Coxsackievirus A16. Once infected, the virus produces red and painful blisters on the skin, hence referred to as “Tomato Flu” or “Tomato Fever”.

Experts think using such names can be misleading because people might believe that the virus comes from tomatoes.

What are the symptoms? And how can it be treated?