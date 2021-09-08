Watch | Dinosaur footprints found in Rajasthan

08 September 2021 12:24 IST

A video on dinosaur footprints which were recently found in Rajasthan

In a major discovery, footprints of three species of dinosaurs have been found in the Thar desert in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, proving the presence of the giant reptiles in the western part of the State. The footprints are 200 million years old.

The footprints, made in the sediment or silt of the seashore, later become permanently stone-like. They belong to three species of dinosaurs — Eubrontes cf. giganteus, Eubrontes glenrosensis and Grallator tenuis.

Read more here: Dinosaur footprints found in Rajasthan

