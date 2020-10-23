Watch | Can mosquitoes taste human blood?

23 October 2020 13:31 IST

A video on the findings from a research conducted by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in U.S.

Researchers at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in the U.S. recently found that female mosquitoes are able to sense the taste of human blood.

The sense of taste is specially tuned to detect a combination of at least four different substances in blood such as glucose, sodium chloride (common salt), sodium bicarbonate and adenosine triphosphate (ATP).

