Science

Watch | Can mosquitoes taste human blood?

The Hindu Net Desk 23 October 2020 13:31 IST
Updated: 23 October 2020 13:48 IST

A video on the findings from a research conducted by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in U.S.

Researchers at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in the U.S. recently found that female mosquitoes are able to sense the taste of human blood.

The sense of taste is specially tuned to detect a combination of at least four different substances in blood such as glucose, sodium chloride (common salt), sodium bicarbonate and adenosine triphosphate (ATP).

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Videos Multimedia Science