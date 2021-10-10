Science

Watch | All about the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

The Nobel Prize for chemistry was awarded to German scientist Benjamin List of the Max Planck Institute and Scotland-born scientist David WC MacMillan of Princeton University.

They were cited for their work in developing a new way for building molecules known as “asymmetric organocatalysis.” The winners were announced Wednesday by Goran Hansson, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

The Nobel panel said Mr List and Mr MacMillan in 2000 independently developed a new way of catalysis.

“It's already benefiting humankind greatly,” Pernilla Wittung-Stafshede, a member of the Nobel panel, said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Printable version | Oct 10, 2021 2:25:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/watch-all-about-the-2021-nobel-prize-in-chemistry/article36925330.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY