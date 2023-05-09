ADVERTISEMENT

Virgin Galactic to start commercial flight in late June, shares rise

May 09, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST

Virgin Galactic Holdings said that a four-member test flight will take place in May and that it aims to launch its first commercial flight in late June

Reuters

Virgin Galactic’s passenger rocket plane VSS Unity, carrying billionaire Richard Branson and crew, starts its ascent to the edge of space above Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, U.S. July 11, 2021, in a still image from video. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings said on Monday that a four-member test flight will take place in May and that it aims to launch its first commercial flight in late June.

Shares jumped 4% after the company said the May mission would be the final test of the spaceflight system and astronaut experience before it opens up for commercial services.

The company, backed by billionaire Richard Branson, had in May last year delayed its commercial service to the first quarter of 2023 due to supply-chain crisis and labor shortage.

Also Read | Richard Branson takes off first in space tourism race

After completing a lengthy upgrade for its centerpiece tourist spacecraft in February, Virgin Galactic re-opened ticket sales for spacecraft flights, setting the price at $450,000 per person with an initial deposit of $150,000.

"Returning to space is what we have all worked towards," said Mike Moses, president of spaceline missions and safety.

The mission crew will consist of Jamila Gilbert, Christopher Hue, Luke Mays and Beth Moses.

