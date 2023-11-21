HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

URSC and IITG scientists make first detection of radiation from extra-galactic black hole source

Scientists investigated the X-ray polarization properties of LMC X-3, considered a LMC X-3 ideal cosmic laboratory, to study the X-ray polarization signatures, using IXPE

November 21, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A simulated view of a black hole in front of the Large Magellanic Cloud. According to the Department of Science and Technology, radiation emitted from the vicinity of an extragalactic black hole located in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) has been detected for the first time through a technique called X-ray polarimetry.

A simulated view of a black hole in front of the Large Magellanic Cloud. According to the Department of Science and Technology, radiation emitted from the vicinity of an extragalactic black hole located in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) has been detected for the first time through a technique called X-ray polarimetry. | Photo Credit: For representation only

Scientists from U. R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) of ISRO and Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) have detected radiation from an extra-galactic black hole source, which has never been done before.

According to the Department of Science and Technology, radiation emitted from the vicinity of an extragalactic black hole located in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), a small companion galaxy to the Milky Way, has been detected for the first time through a technique called X-ray polarimetry, paving the way for understanding the underlying physical processes around black hole sources.

LMC X-3 is a binary system that consists of a black hole and a normal star that is much hotter, bigger, and more massive than the Sun.

The thermally dominated persistent extra-galactic black hole source was discovered by an orbiting X-ray telescope in 1971. In the four decades since, several teams of astronomers have studied the system with optical telescopes on the ground, and ultraviolet and X-ray telescopes in orbit. The Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), the first mission of NASA to study the polarization of X-rays from celestial objects, offers a unique observational technique, launched in 2021. It opens up a new window for understanding the emission processes and geometry of the accreting objects in a more sophisticated way by investigating the X-ray polarimetric properties.

Scientists from IITG and URSC have investigated the X-ray polarization properties of LMC X-3, considered a LMC X-3 ideal cosmic laboratory, to study the X-ray polarization signatures, using IXPE.

“The most intriguing results they have found are the detection of significant polarized emissions resulting possibly due to the combined effects of the direct and/or reflected emissions from a partially ionized disc atmosphere,” according to the Department of Science and Technology.

The scientists also measured the source spin by analysing observations from Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER) Mission and Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR) Mission, and found that the black hole is weakly rotating in nature.

Findings of this study have been published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / astronomy

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.