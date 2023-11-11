November 11, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

From what I understand of your book, a white hole is like a black hole in reverse — or as you would describe it — akin to a movie running backward. Could you explain why they are significant? We’ve seen black holes, taken pictures of them colliding. We see matter around them spiralling and falling inside them. But then what? If we fell into them we would be squeezed and stretched but say we resisted it, what happens next? Are whatever falls into it eaten by monsters, do they go into a different universe? One can speculate in all kinds of ways. What I describe in my book is that something very simple happens. Things just fall and fall and then they bounce back. Like a ball bouncing back up from the ground, it passes on the same path while going back up but with a reduced velocity. What interested me and my colleagues is that the bouncing out is also predicted by Einstein’s theories. This possibility of things coming out is what we call a white hole. Einstein’s theories however don’t accommodate the possibility of a bounce, but quantum mechanics [The science and laws governing the subatomic world] does. So we use the equation of ‘loop quantum gravity’ – our theory of quantum mechanics and gravity together — and this suggests that a black hole itself bounces and becomes a white hole. If this is true, this implies that space and time undergo ‘quantum jumps’ and suggests that we have to change our understanding of what space-time is. Electrons undergo quantum jumps and that is what makes all our electronic devices possible. These are quantum jumps of matter and don’t do anything to space or time. But here, the shape of space itself is a quantum jump. It implies that time is no longer this uniform, local thing and performs tiny ‘jumps.’ — akin to a stretching rubber band.

Is it possible that our universe is emerging out of a white hole, and before this was one that was swallowed by a black hole? Well, it is the same but there are some differences. The ball that is going up after bouncing is slower and has less velocity and energy. Where’s the energy gone? It dissipates as heat on the ground. The black-hole-to-white-hole transition is also similar and that’s why studying the transition is complicated. The dissipated energy of the white hole was studied by Stephen Hawking; it is his great contribution to physics. Black holes emit heat or ‘Hawking radiation’ and this information isn’t lost but can come out from a ‘white hole.’ There is a very interesting theory that a universe that will fall into a black hole will bounce and generate something very similar to the Big Bang. We don’t know if it is so but it is possible. The equations that predict a black to white and a bounce are quite similar. So you and I, in this universe, might be coming out of a ‘big bounce’ through what looks to us like a Big Bang 14 billion years ago. Stephen Hawking towards the end of his life used to say that if you ever feel that you are in black hole and you will be stuck in it forever, do not worry; even black holes aren’t forever.