Autism, actually

March 27, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

In this ongoing series of articles written by experts working with children, The Hindu will explore what autism spectrum disorders are and aren’t, how to identify and understand them, what it means to live with them, and how people with these conditions can live meaningful and fulfilling lives. They are aimed at families of children with autism. But given the gaps in data about neurodevelopmental disorders and the uneven, sometimes misguided, perception of what autism really is, the articles are also a common gateway into various aspects of this widely misunderstood condition.

