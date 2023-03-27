HamberMenu
Autism, actually

In this ongoing series of articles written by experts working with children, The Hindu will explore what autism spectrum disorders are and aren’t, how to identify and understand them, what it means to live with them, and how people with these conditions can live meaningful and fulfilling lives. They are aimed at families of children with autism. But given the gaps in data about neurodevelopmental disorders and the uneven, sometimes misguided, perception of what autism really is, the articles are also a common gateway into various aspects of this widely misunderstood condition.

If you have any questions or ideas, please write to mukunth.v@thehindu.co.in.

Explained | How can you know if your child has autism?

Vibha Krishnamurthy
Explained | How do you screen for autism and assess its severity?

Asha Gnanaolivu,Nitya G.
Explained | How does the gut microbiome link to autism spectrum disorders?

Tony Grace,Joby Pulikkan
What my father taught me about neurodiversity

Vibha Krishnamurthy
