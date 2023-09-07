ADVERTISEMENT

U.K. to rejoin Europe's Horizon science programme

September 07, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - London

Horizon is a European Union scheme that funds research projects which the U.K. says it has been excluded from for the past three years, following Brexit

AFP

Britain is to rejoin the Horizon Europe science research programme under a new bespoke deal, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office and the EU said on September 7. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Britain is to rejoin the Horizon Europe science research programme under a new bespoke deal, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office and the EU said on September 7.

"As part of the new deal negotiated over the last six months, the Prime Minister has secured improved financial terms of association to Horizon Europe that are right for the U.K.," a statement said.

Horizon is a European Union scheme that funds research projects which the U.K. says it has been excluded from for the past three years, following Brexit.

The deal follows a call between Sunak and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on September 6.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"The EU and U.K. are key strategic partners and allies, and today's agreement proves that point. We will continue to be at the forefront of global science and research," Ms. von der Leyen said in a statement.

The deal means that U.K. researchers can apply immediately for grants and bid to take part in projects under the Horizon programme, the U.K. government statement said.

"Horizon will give U.K. companies and research institutions unrivalled opportunities to lead global work to develop new technologies and research projects, in areas from health to AI," it added.

Britain previously said it had been excluded from the EU's flagship Horizon Europe programme that funds research, nuclear regulator Euratom and the Copernicus satellite monitoring group.

London said it considered the delay to be a breach of the post-Brexit deal.

Just over a year ago, it launched dispute procedures with the EU over the exclusion, using a mechanism set out in a post-Brexit deal.

The British government said that its inability to participate in science and technology programmes was causing "serious damage" both in the U.K. and EU countries.

The EU responded by saying there were "serious difficulties" since the post-Brexit trading accord did not oblige the EU to make the UK an associate on such programmes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

science (general)

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US