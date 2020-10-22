Science

U.K. scientific advisor says coronavirus unlikely to be eradicated

A resident paints a mural to honor frontliners on a wall in Makati city, Philippines   | Photo Credit: AP

The coronavirus will be around for “evermore” as it is unlikely it will be eradicated, a British scientist on the government's advisory committee for the pandemic said on Wednesday, although a vaccine would help improve the situation.

Britain, like other countries in Europe, is currently in the grip of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, with much of the country under local restrictions and more than 21,000 daily cases reported on Tuesday.

“We are going to have to live with this virus for evermore. There is very little chance that it's going to become eradicated,” John Edmunds, a member of Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), told lawmakers.

Although the coronavirus will be around indefinitely, Edmunds said that the prospect of a vaccine towards the end of the winter should impact the government's strategy now.

“If vaccines are just around the corner then, in my view, we should try and keep the incidence as low as we can now, because we will be able to use vaccines in the not too distant future,” he said.

He said the U.K. had played a “clever game” in investing in different coronavirus vaccines. Britain has signed supply deals for six different COVID-19 vaccines, with 340 million doses secured across different types of technologies.

“I think we will be in a reasonable position in months,” he said. “I don't think we're going to be vaccinating everybody but to start, maybe the highest risk people, healthcare workers and so on.”

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2020 12:21:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/uk-scientific-advisor-says-coronavirus-unlikely-to-be-eradicated/article32915891.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY