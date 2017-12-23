Two states of water

Water is so familiar that we think nothing about it can surprise us. But recently, scientists from Stockholm University have found that at – 44 degrees Celsius water exhibits previously unknown properties! Using X-ray lasers to image water molecules, the researchers have found that water can exist as two liquids with different physical properties depending on the arrangement of its molecules. However, fluctuations can take molecules from one type of liquid to another and the strength of these fluctuations increases as we cool it, peaking at – 44 degrees Celsius. This property is believed to be at the heart of its anomalous expansion. Such anomalies can be explained by the above mentioned two-liquid property.