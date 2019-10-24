Two professors from Tamil Nadu selected for research fellowship

Two professors from the State have been selected for Basic Science Research faculty fellowship for three years. They are among the nine professors selected from across the country by the University Grants Commission.

S. P. Subramanian, professor, Department of Biochemistry, University of Madras and V. Krishnakumar, professor, Physics Department, Periyar University, have been chosen for the fellowship.

Mr. Subramanian has a scientific Scopus h-index of 35 and published over 200 research publications in scientific journals. He has produced 35 Ph.D scholars and 80 M.Phil students. His major field of specialisation includes the etiology of diabetes, early detection and new strategies for treatment of diabetes. His tenure at the university ends on June 30 next year, after which he will be appointed as a BSR fellow for a period of three years. He joined Master’s programme in Chemistry at the University in 1980.

Mr. Krishnakumar, with 37 years of teaching experience also has a Scopus h-index of 35 and has 228 research publications, of which 195 papers have been indexed in the Web of Science. He has produced 27 Ph.D scholars and 75 M.Phil students. He completed MSc at St. Joseph’s College, Tiruchi, and did his Ph.D in Bharathidasan University. He did his post-doctoral research in the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

Mr. Krishnakumar will retire on July 30 next year following which he will be appointed as a BSR fellow for three years.

Both professors will receive a monthly salary of ₹50,000 and ₹6 lakh for contingency to continue their research work.