Watch | Two decades of humans living in space

22 November 2020 13:32 IST

In November 2000, three astronauts stepped into NASA's International Space Station. Since then, more than 240 men and women have lived in space.

On November 2, 2000, three NASA astronauts stepped into the International Space Station (ISS). Since then, the ISS has continuously been occupied by humans, marking 20 years of humans living in space.

NASA continues to update the software and other facilities in the station, making it viable for humans to live 250 miles above the Earth's surface. More than 240 men and women have lived in the station till date.

This video describes how NASA has used technology to build life in space and keep astronauts connected to their loved ones on Earth.

