TIFR researchers show how liver regulates outflow of fat

more-in

A grammar textbook example of a pun is the sentence “Life depends on the liver”. Indeed, the liver is a very important organ in the body since it regulates the metabolism of, among other things, fat in the form of lipid droplets.

Lipid droplets accumulate in the liver during “fasting, as in during sleep. Yet, the liver controls the release of these lipid droplets into the blood, thereby preventing excessive deposition of very low density lipids (VLDL) into the blood stream which could lead to heart disease. While this role of the liver is well known, the question of how it happens has not been addressed until recently. This question was taken up by Roop Mallik’s group at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai.

In a paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, US (PNAS), the researchers led by Dr Mallik show that the motor protein kinesin transports lipid droplets to the endoplasmic reticulum within the liver cells, from where it is secreted into the blood. During fasting, kinesin is removed from the lipid droplets, and this ensures they do not reach the endoplasmic reticulum, nor are they secreted into the blood. This tempers the secretion of lipids from the liver during fasting and protects the organs.

In their first experiment, the group of researchers extracted lipid droplets from cells and watched them move in a test tube. There they found that when they added specific compounds that blocked the motor protein kinesin, the droplets stopped moving. “This is how we found for the first time that kinesin is a key factor,” says Dr Mallik. They published these results in the journal Nature Methods. Following this study, they experimented with rats and found the connection between regulation of lipid transport within the liver cells and that of the motor protein kinesin.

Reactive droplets

They found that the protein ARF1 (ADP-ribosylation factor 1) increased the breakdown of fats in the lipid droplets. It binds to the droplets and pinches off phospholipid molecules from their surface, thereby increasing their surface tension. This makes the droplets “reactive” and they interact more strongly with the endoplasmic reticulum. “We showed that high insulin in the fed state causes both ARF1 and kinesin to bind together to lipid droplets. This means that reactive droplets will be selectively transported to the smooth endoplasmic reticulum at the periphery of liver cells,” says Dr Mallik. Because of this, the reactive droplets can interact with the smooth endoplasmic reticulum and supply fat for the assembly of VLDL particles inside the endoplasmic reticulum. “These fatty VLDL particles will be subsequently secreted out from the liver into blood, and the fat inside will be used up in other tissues of the body to generate energy,” he explains.

The research is relevant in times when heart disease, for instance, is such a common ailment, also aggravated by faulty diets. Revealing plans for the future, Dr Malik says, “We hope to find molecules which can change the affinity of kinesin to lipid droplets. These molecules are potential drugs that reduce fat secretion from the liver and therefore reduce the amount of fat circulating around in blood. This fat is a major cause of heart disease, diabetes and obesity.”