ADVERTISEMENT

Three craters discovered on Mars by scientists of Physical Research Laboratory

Published - June 12, 2024 05:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

On the recommendation of the PRL, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) Working Group for Planetary System Nomenclature approved naming the three craters on Mars.

The Hindu Bureau

This computer-generated view depicts part of Mars at the boundary between darkness and daylight. | Photo Credit: NASA

The scientists of Ahmedabad-based Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) have discovered three new craters on Mars. They have been discovered in the Tharsis volcanic region (around 21.0 S, 209 W) on Mars.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the recommendation of the PRL, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) Working Group for Planetary System Nomenclature approved naming the three craters on Mars.

What they are named

One crater has been named “Lal crater” after Prof. Devendra Lal, a renowned Indian geophysicist and former director of PRL from 1972-1983. It is a 65 km wide crater, centered at -20.98° and 209.34°.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second crater has been named “Mursan crater” after a town in Uttar Pradesh, India. Mursan crater is a ~10 km wide crater superimposed on the eastern side of the rim of the Lal crater.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The third crater is “Hilsa crater”. It is a ~10 km wide crater superimposed on the western side of the rim of the Lal crater. It is named after a town in Bihar, India.

Explaining the scientific importance of Lal crater, PRL stated that the entire area of the crater, in the Tharsis volcanic region on Mars, is covered with lava.

Other than lava

There is geophysical evidence of material other than lava in this crater, with a 45-m thick sedimentary deposit in the subsurface of the crater, obtained using subsurface radar SHARAD/MRO. This discovery provides compelling evidence that the water has moved large volumes of sediment into the crater, now named Lal Crater. This finding also confirms that Mars was once wet, and water has flown on the surface.

On the other two craters, the Ahmedabad-based unit of Department of Space stated: ”Two small superimposed craters, on either side of Lal Crater, named as Mursan and Hilsa, provide the timeline for the infilling process of the Lal Crater, and suggest that the infilling has been episodic.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

science (general)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US