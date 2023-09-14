This week’s Sci-Five quiz is on famous mathematicians.

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Mathematicians
1 / 5 | Who is often called the “Father of Geometry”?
- Galileo Galilei
- Euclid
- Pythagoras
- Archimedes
Euclid, often called the father of geometry, changed the way we learn about shapes with his 13-book series, Euclid’s Elements. He used basic ideas called axioms or postulates to create solid proofs and figure out new ideas called theorems and propositions.Next
2 / 5 | This mathematician is famous for the invention of calculus independently of Isaac Newton. Who is he?
- Carl Friedrich Gauss
- Pierre-Simon Laplace
- Leonhard Euler
- Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz
Independent of Isaac Newton, Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz conceived calculus. It is believed he invented calculus somewhere in the middle of the 1670s. He said that he conceived of the ideas in about 1674, and then published the ideas in 1684, 10 years later.Next
3 / 5 | This Indian mathematician is celebrated for his work on number theory and is often called the “Prince of Mathematicians.” Who is he?
- Srinivasa Ramanujan
- Aryabhatta
- Brahmagupta
- Bhaskara I
Though he had almost no formal training in pure mathematics, Srinivasa Ramanujan made substantial contributions to mathematical analysis, number theory, infinite series, and continued fractions, including solutions to mathematical problems then considered unsolvable.Next
4 / 5 | Which female mathematician is known for her work on abstract algebra and her theorem on groups?
- Emmy Noether
- Hypatia of Alexandria
- Sophie Germain
- Mary Cartwright
Emmy Noether was a German mathematician whose innovations in higher algebra gained her recognition as the most creative abstract algebraist of modern times.Next
5 / 5 | This famous mathematician and philosopher is known for his development of analytical geometry, with his name attached to a type of coordinate system. Who is he?
- Leonhard Euler
- Blaise Pascal
- René Descartes
- Carl Friedrich Gauss
René Descartes was a French mathematician, philosopher and scientist. Mathematics was central to his method of inquiry, and he connected the previously separate fields of geometry and algebra into analytic geometry.Next
