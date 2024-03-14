This week’s Sci-five is on amoeba.

March 14, 2024 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

Q: Name the process through which amoeba use to collect food.

Amoeba keeps constantly changing by creating body extensions called pseudopods. It uses these extensions to collect food through phagocytosis. It is a cellular process for ingesting and eliminating particles larger than 0.5 μm in diameter.

Foraging

Phagocytosis

Pinocytosis

Endocytosis

A: 2

Q: What are the ‘false feet’ of amoeba called?

Pseudopods are finger-like projections that are developed during movement. Amoeba proteus stretches the pseudopods to extrude and rearrange the cell membrane. This is how the cell changes shape. The cytoplasm moves to fill the vacuum, which prompts the cell to move forward.

Brachyteles

Loxodonta

Psuedopods

Annelida

A: 3

Q: Apart from growing ‘false feet’, amoeba can also ___________.

Amoeboid cells have the capacity to regenerate after being cut into pieces. Each piece cut will regenerate and form a new amoeba. But if a fragment does not have its nuclear components, then it cannot regenerate.

Homeostatic

Photosynthesise

Acetylate

Regenerate

A: 4

Q: _________ vacoule is a unique organelle to amoeba.

The contractile vacuole is a built-in pumping mechanism in the amoeba. It’s located in the cytoplasm and controls the water inside the cell. The contractile vacuole contains excess water that helps eliminate waste and maintain a balance in the cell.

Contractile

Ventricle

Flagella

Plastids

A: 1

Q: How many base pairs does a genome of Amoeba proteus have?

The amoeba proteus has two hundred and ninety billion pairs, with a single base pair equivalent to one code of DNA. Thus, its genome is approximately a hundred times bigger than a human genome.

290-310 billion base pairs

670-750 million base pairs

60-90 billion base pairs

100-220 million base pairs

A: 1

