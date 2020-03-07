The Sunday Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: Women in science

1. Lise Meitner was forced to flee her German lab due to her Jewish ancestry. Working from another country, she realised that a certain element was splitting in half and releasing some of its tremendous store of nuclear energy by nuclear fission. This was published in 1939 and it helped pioneer research that led to the use of nuclear reactors to generate electricity. She was unjustly deprived of a Nobel Prize in 1944 but had element 109, Meitnerium, named after her. Which element did she work on that changed history?