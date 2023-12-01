HamberMenu
The Science Quiz | What should we make of quantum mechanics?
Premium

December 01, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth

Questions:

1. Name this interpretation of quantum mechanics that’s one of the oldest as well as influential. There’s no definite statement of this interpretation but it has its roots in the ideas of Niels Bohr and Werner Heisenberg. Its most popular feature is information that becomes available about a system when a measurement is made on it.

2. In the many-worlds interpretation, a quantum measurement of a system can have one of many outcomes – and that all of them are realised in separate universes. Name the American physicist who proposed it in 1957.

3. _____ is a form of quantum Bayesianism, which holds that quantum theory is a tool to help with decision-making, rather than as a theory that directly describes reality. Fill in the blank.

4. A more well-developed version of the pilot wave theory is named for the two physicists who developed it, Louis de Broglie and X. At the time X introduced his ideas on this theory, many didn’t take him seriously, partly because of his Communist affiliations. Name X.

5. Name the interpretation of quantum mechanics designed to help piece together a quantum theory of the universe, a.k.a. quantum cosmology. This way assigns probabilities to the possible histories of any system.

Visual:

Name this Austrian, and later Irish, physicist whose equation informs various interpretations, and was later understood to have been a paedophile.

Answers:

1. Copenhagen interpretation

2. Hugh Everett

3. QBism

4. David Bohm

5. Consistent histories

Visual: Erwin Schrödinger

