The Science Quiz | Underwater tunnels

Questions:

1. Name the transport project that marked its 30th anniversary this year, building on a 200-year-old idea to connect mainland Europe with Great Britain. It goes up to 115 metres below sea level and has the world’s longest underwater portion of projects of its kind.

2. For the project in Q1, workers had to excavate nearly 5 million cubic metres of chalky rock that the government later used to build a park named ________ ___ in Kent. Fill in the blanks. Hint: The name comes from that of a plant that grows in the area.

3. Name the world’s longest undersea tunnel that also has an underwater portion. It was laid through volcanic, pyroclastic, and sedimentary rocks from the Neogene period in order to host a dual-gauge railway track between two islands.

4. The Thames Tunnel is a tunnel under the Thames river in London. It was built in the mid-19th century and was possibly the first such tunnel to be set up under a navigable river. Marc Brunel, the engineer who built it, was inspired by the burrowing of _______ through wooden ships. Fill in the blank.

5. Name the tunnel in Istanbul through which the first standard gauge rail line connecting Asia and Europe was first operated, in 2013. Parts of the tunnel plunge 60 metres below sea level and 55 metres under-seabed.

Visual:

Name this man. He led a project in 1928 to build Asia’s first underwater tunnel in Asia, in Calcutta. He also drew up maps for a railway network under the Hooghly’s riverbed in 1921.

Answers:

1. Channel Tunnel

2. Samphire Hoe

3. Seikan Tunnel

4. Shipworms

5. Marmaray

Visual: Harley Dalrymple-Hay

