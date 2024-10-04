The Science Quiz | The world of fungi

Questions:

1. The same light-emitting compounds found in fireflies and some aquatic creatures that glow in the dark help mushrooms like the bleeding fairy helmet attract insects to help spread their spores. What are these compounds called?

2. Which category of symbiotic root fungi were shown by scientists to be crucial for nutrient exchange and to accelerate the upward growth of trees, thus improving the trees’ capacity to absorb carbon dioxide?

3. Name the American ethnomycologist who first introduced psilocybin mushrooms to the West in 1957 through an article in Life magazine. He investigated the effects of consuming these mushrooms, including altered perception, heightened creativity, and mood swings, during a traditional Mazatec ceremony in Mexico.

4. Halophilic fungi have developed unique adaptations that help them survive and grow in salty marshes. They often possess specialised mechanisms to manage the __________ pressure in their cells, which helps minimise water loss in such extreme environments. Fill in the blank

5. Name the pioneering mycologist who, in 1931, published her PhD thesis titled ‘Certain Monilias Parasitic on Man, their Identification by Morphology and by Agglutination’. It was the first work to apply immunologic principles as a taxonomic tool in the study of pathogenic fungi and is now considered a classic in the field.

Visual:

Name the scientist who presented a groundbreaking paper in 1906 on the fungi life cycle. The paper wasn’t published because of gender bias but her illustrations — like this fantasy painting called ‘Toad’s Tea Party’ — brought her widespread acclaim.

Answers:

1. Luciferins

2. Ectomycorrhizal fungi

3. R. Gordon Wasson

4. Osmotic pressure

5. Rhoda Williams Benham

Visual: Beatrix Potter

