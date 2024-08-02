The Science Quiz: The evolutionary edge to human survival
1 / 6 |
The ability to metabolize alcohol effectively is an evolutionary adaptation found in populations with a long history of agriculture and fermentation. Which enzyme is responsible for this adaptation?
Answer : Alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH)
2 / 6 |
______ is a structural adaptation in the human foot that provides leverage and shock absorption during walking and running, distinguishing us from other primates.
3 / 6 |
Which gene, known to affect skin pigmentation, underwent a mutation around 20,000 to 50,000 years ago, allowing humans in Europe to have lighter skin?
4 / 6 |
Humans have evolved to have a specific type of sweat gland that helps with thermoregulation by secreting water and salts. What is the name of this gland?
5 / 6 |
The ability to store large amounts of fat in the body as a survival mechanism in times of food scarcity is an adaptation known as what?
6 / 6 |
Identify this evolutionary adaptation highlighted in redin the human hand, which includes a muscle absent in some people and considered vestigial but was once used for climbing and grasping in our primate ancestors.