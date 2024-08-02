The Science Quiz: The evolutionary edge to human survival

1 / 6 | The ability to metabolize alcohol effectively is an evolutionary adaptation found in populations with a long history of agriculture and fermentation. Which enzyme is responsible for this adaptation? Answer : Alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH)

2 / 6 | ______ is a structural adaptation in the human foot that provides leverage and shock absorption during walking and running, distinguishing us from other primates. Answer : Longitudinal arch

3 / 6 | Which gene, known to affect skin pigmentation, underwent a mutation around 20,000 to 50,000 years ago, allowing humans in Europe to have lighter skin? Answer : SLC24A5

4 / 6 | Humans have evolved to have a specific type of sweat gland that helps with thermoregulation by secreting water and salts. What is the name of this gland? Answer : Eccrine gland

5 / 6 | The ability to store large amounts of fat in the body as a survival mechanism in times of food scarcity is an adaptation known as what? Answer : Thrifty gene hypothesis