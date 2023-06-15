The Science Quiz | Open collaboration projects

June 15, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated June 16, 2023 04:24 pm IST

Questions (answers at the bottom):

1. Which typesetting system designed and written by computer scientist Donald Knuth in 1978 is now widely used in academia?

2. What began from the following message by a 21-year-old computer science student in a newsgroup and later became a system used nearly universally in web servers and mobile devices? “I’m doing a (free) operating system (just a hobby, won’t be big and professional like gnu) for 386(486) AT clones”

3. The student in question developed a product to track changes in files for a system he had created. Name the product, today owned by Microsoft and used for version control.

4. An essay by Eric Raymond in 1997 contrasted two free software development models, later delineated as “FLOSS – free and open source” and “open source”. The essay helped in the release of the source code of a now-extinct web browser that spawned the Mozilla project. Name the essay and the book.

5. This project’s founders used to meet at a bar named after a member of 11th-century Italian royalty. They kick-started the idea of hobbyists using cheap, simple tools to develop hardware. Name it.

Visual:

This is the logo of which popular open source product developed originally by students at École Centrale Paris?

Answers:

1. TeX

2. Linux, by Linus Torvalds

3. GitHub

4. The Cathedral and the Bazaar, Netscape Communicator

5. Arduino

Visual: VLC Media Player

